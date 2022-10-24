Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $56,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $88.35. 42,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,097. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

