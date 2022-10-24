Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $128.20 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,509,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,923 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $128,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 444,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

