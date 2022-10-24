Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $161.79 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 670.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,297 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $161,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $112.78. 45,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

