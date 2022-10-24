Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $77.21 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone worth $77,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.54.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $83.96. 105,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.50%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

