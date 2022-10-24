Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $60,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.35. 127,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,162. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

