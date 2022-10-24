Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,388 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $68,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.91. 101,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

