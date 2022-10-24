Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 5.73% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $198,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after purchasing an additional 593,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,988,000 after acquiring an additional 481,833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,907,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.72. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.16. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

