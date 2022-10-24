Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.96

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 47007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

