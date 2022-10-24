JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.50

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 12916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 14.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $81,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in JD.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.