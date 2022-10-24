Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Performance

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €23.20 ($23.67) on Friday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €20.45 ($20.87) and a 52 week high of €40.65 ($41.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $436.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

