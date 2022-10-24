Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

ETR:BOSS opened at €46.85 ($47.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.36. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.20).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.