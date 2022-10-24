Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,984 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Snap by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

