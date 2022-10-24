JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,101.50 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $18,101.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of JELD traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.88. 1,561,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,529. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after acquiring an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

