Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $172.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

