John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $44.61. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,438. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

