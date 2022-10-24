JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €8.60

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.60 ($8.78) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.98 on Monday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

