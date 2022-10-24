Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.75

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 11.75 and last traded at 11.75, with a volume of 22794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 14.23.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of 19.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of -0.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after buying an additional 2,971,647 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $21,713,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
