Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Stock Performance

KRRGF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.