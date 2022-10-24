Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $464.18 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $464.18 million and $26.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 304,868,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,414,316 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

