Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 44,020 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Unilever by 65.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

