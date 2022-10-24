Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Stryker by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,294. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.05. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

