Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 4.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

