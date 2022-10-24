Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $254.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,610. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $250.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

