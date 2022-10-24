Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.47. 43,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.