Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $711,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.65. 20,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,709. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

