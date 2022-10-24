Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,391. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.31 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.