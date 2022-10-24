Kenedix Office Investment (OTC:KDXRF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 28th

Kenedix Office Investment Corp. (OTC:KDXRF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, October 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, October 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 28th.

Kenedix Office Investment Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised Kenedix Office Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Kenedix Office Investment

See Also

Operates as a real estate investment trust

