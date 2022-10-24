Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $43.91

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.91, but opened at $45.87. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,465,000 after purchasing an additional 591,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 179,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 2,573.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.