Keystone Financial Services Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the second quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 77.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.