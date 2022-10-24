Keystone Financial Services Buys 329 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in CarMax were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after purchasing an additional 202,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE KMX opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

