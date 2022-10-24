Keystone Financial Services Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,492 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

