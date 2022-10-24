Keystone Financial Services Purchases 1,144 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

