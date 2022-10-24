Keystone Financial Services Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $83.39 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
