Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €0.66 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €21.93 ($22.38). 518,931 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.22.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

