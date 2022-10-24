Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $67.05. 13,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,332. Kirby has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kirby by 55.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kirby by 22.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kirby by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kirby

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

