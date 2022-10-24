Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 2,715 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.54. 10,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

