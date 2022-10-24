Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,149 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.47. 189,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,251,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $255.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

