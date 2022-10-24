Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys Shares of 111,996 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $80.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 82,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.