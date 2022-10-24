Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.66. 46,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,446. The company has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.61.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

