Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 10,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

