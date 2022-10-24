Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,643. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

