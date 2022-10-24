Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

LRCX stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.38. 22,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,944. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

