Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. 61,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,678. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

