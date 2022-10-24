Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.86. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

