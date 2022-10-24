Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 339 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $220.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,294. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.05.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.