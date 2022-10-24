Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.