Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.10

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 178312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

