KuCoin Token Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $940.02 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00049383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.90 or 0.28472484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011120 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.