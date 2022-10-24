Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.42. 205,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,974. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

