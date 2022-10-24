Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $2.60 Million in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. PROCEPT BioRobotics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $42.47. 3,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,802. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 15.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.